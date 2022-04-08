Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta late Friday afternoon.

Authorities were called to 245 Argus Circle NW. The male victim was in critical condition before he later died as a result of his injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. 

No word on if police have identified or arrested any suspects.

An investigation is underway. 

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE