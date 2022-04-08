Man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police investigate
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta late Friday afternoon.
Authorities were called to 245 Argus Circle NW. The male victim was in critical condition before he later died as a result of his injuries.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.
No word on if police have identified or arrested any suspects.
An investigation is underway.
_____
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement