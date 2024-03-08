Expand / Collapse search
25-year-old sentenced to life in prison for deadly ambush in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 25-year-old Gwinnett County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the deadly shooting of a man in a Lilburn apartment.

A Gwinnett County jury found 25-year-old Karre Rivers guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Park Crossing Way in January 2021.

According to evidence presented in court, Rivers visited O’Shane Scott, 30, at Scott's apartment. 

Investigators say Scott left his girlfriend in the complex's parking lot to talk to Rivers inside. While she was waiting, the girlfriend said she heard the sound of gunfire and saw Rivers hurrying off with his hands in his pockets when she went to find out what was going on.

Inside the apartment, the woman found Scott with multiple gunshot wounds. He died shortly afterward.

When police took Rivers into custody, they say he first told them that he found Scott bleeding out and someone named "Bino" was the gunman. After questioning, he eventually told police that he shot Scott during an argument that escalated into a full-on fight.

Following his conviction, a Gwinnett County judge sentenced Rivers to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus five years. 