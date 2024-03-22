Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of Thadeus Statum in Mableton

Brandon Glover, 25, has been declared guilty of multiple charges including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, announced Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

The verdict was delivered by Superior Court Judge Julie Jacobs, who sentenced Glover to life in prison without the possibility of parole along with an additional 45 years.

The case stems from an incident on Sept. 30, 2021, when Cobb County Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing through a chain-link fence at Blackhawk Trail in Mableton. Thadeus Statum, 31, was found in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was pronounced dead at Cobb Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle told police that he and Statum were set up by two males who attempted to rob them. According to the driver, upon arrival at the Blackhawk Trail location, Glover got out of the vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle, hitting Statum in the stomach.

Law enforcement gathered physical descriptions of the suspects and obtained a phone number and tag number of one of them. Through search warrants for mobile devices and phone records, the suspects were identified. Eyewitnesses positively identified Brandon Glover as the shooter through a photo lineup.

On March 15, a 12-person jury found Glover guilty. District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. expressed hopes that the verdict brings some closure to the family and friends of Thadeus Statum. He commended the diligent work of Precinct 2 detectives and the prosecutors involved in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Assistant District Attorneys Jay Winkler and Jared Horowitz prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, while the defendant was represented by David D. Marshall.