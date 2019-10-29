Man sentenced to life for murder of 4-month-old son

A Cordele, Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 4-month-old son.

On June 12, 2017, authorities were called to a Perry home after Ortiz Smothers, Jr., 23, said his son, Omar, became unresponsive. The baby had visible swelling on the side of his head. Investigators later determined Omar had suffered multiple fractures to his skull.

The baby died the next day.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office determined Smothers was the only person with his son during the time the injuries occurred. Detectives also said just one day before Omar died, Smothers complained on Facebook about his son being a "crybaby."

On Monday, Smothers pleaded guilty in his son's death. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He'll be eligible for his first parole after serving a minimum of 30 years.