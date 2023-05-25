Man sentenced in Fulton County for robbery, kidnapping after placing Facebook ad

A man has been convicted in Fulton County for luring a 16-year-old girl via a Facebook advertisement to an apartment complex parking lot and then robbing her and her friend.

The incident happened on June 6, 2021. The teenager responded to Terry Lamar Cameron's Facebook ad for a cell phone and spoke with him to schedule a meeting to buy it.

Upon arrival at the meeting place, Cameron walked up to the teen's car and pointed a gun at the teen and her friend. He then took their phones, wallets and keys and sent himself $275 via CashApp from the victim's phone.

The two victims were driven around until around midnight before being forced out of the car and walked 3 miles to a gas station where they called Atlanta Police Department.

A few days later, the victims were able to identify Cameron in a lineup and detecives recovered phone records as well as information abo9ut the CashApp transaction.

Both victims testified during the trial. Cameron was found guilty on all charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping and armed robbery. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with the 18 years balance probated.

"Stranger-on-stranger violence shakes our communities and instills a terrible sense of fear in people," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "I commend the two young victims for working with law enforcement and our office to ensure that the Defendant was brought to justice for his crimes."