Man says now-late fiancé saved his life while helping others in crash along I-285

A man who survived a multi-car crash on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County said he believes his now-late fiancé saved his life.

Lawrence Miller said he had a feeling someone was going to get hurt when he saw several cars speeding down the interstate around 1 a.m. Monday, as he and R'Jay Johns were headed home from a Super Bowl gathering.

He said miles down the road they noticed a sizable crash and pulled over to try to help.

Officials said the initial accident involved at least three vehicles.

Around that time, several people were outside of their cars.

Miller said a few of them were already seriously hurt.

Advertisement

"My fiancé and the other guy pulled him out, his foot was like dangling," he said.

Over the course of 10 to 15 minutes, Miller said several cars crashed into one another.

"When I ran to move my car about 100 feet up...I heard a big bang and I saw a car flipping and pass me," he said.

It was that final car that ended Miller's engagement.

"He was just lifeless I knew he was gone," Miller said.

Police said the man who caused the accident is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as Miller now makes funeral arrangements, instead of finalizing wedding plans.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.