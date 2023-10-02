Man robbed at Oglethorpe Avenue recording studio, police looking for thieves

article

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department are appealing to the public for information to identify possible suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place Sept. 17 in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Avenue SW.

According to preliminary information provided by the police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:45 a.m. in response to an armed robbery report. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with a male who recounted being robbed at gunpoint by two individuals. It appears that the victim had agreed to accompany both suspects to a recording studio.

However, at some point during their time at the recording studio, a dispute arose, leading to the thieves pulling out a gun and robbing the victim of his personal belongings.