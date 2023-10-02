Man robbed at Oglethorpe Avenue recording studio, police looking for thieves
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department are appealing to the public for information to identify possible suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place Sept. 17 in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Avenue SW.
According to preliminary information provided by the police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:45 a.m. in response to an armed robbery report. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with a male who recounted being robbed at gunpoint by two individuals. It appears that the victim had agreed to accompany both suspects to a recording studio.
However, at some point during their time at the recording studio, a dispute arose, leading to the thieves pulling out a gun and robbing the victim of his personal belongings.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to step forward and help in this ongoing investigation. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Importantly, individuals providing tips do not need to reveal their identity or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Your assistance could play a crucial role in solving this case.