Man reportedly had hands up when shot by Cobb County police, family wants answers

Family and friends of 32-year-old Nathain Jenkins gathered for a vigil in his memory outside the Walgreens where he was killed by Cobb County Police officers.

Cobb County P.D. says they were actively searching for him as he had outstanding warrants.

"I just saw the cops running inside," said Darlland Jackson, Jenkins father.

He says his son had called him asking for a ride home Friday night.

But when he pulled up to the Walgreens he saw police surrounding the building.

Then he heard someone had been shot inside.

And when his son didn’t exit the store, he knew it was his son.

"I told them ‘that's my son,’" Jackson said.

The GBI tells us that at around 11:30 p.m. Friday Cobb County Police officers were in the area of 2600 Cobb Parkway searching for Jenkins.

CCPD says he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, but they have not yet said what those warrants were for.

The GBI then says officers found Jenkins inside the Walgreens off Cobb Parkway and that "during the incident" officers shot him.

He later died at the hospital.

The GBI says officers did find a handgun that belonged to Jenkins at the scene.

But Jackson says despite his best efforts, he’s not getting any communication from police.

"Nothing, nothing, nothing…you killed my son and now I got to wait here for you to talk to me?" he said.

A friend also told FOX 5 Atlanta immediately after the shooting that she was on the phone with him at the time and heard him telling the police that his hands were up. She claims she then heard police yell, "Gun, gun, gun!" before shots were fired.

Saturday night the family held a vigil at the Walgreens where they released balloons and shared memories of Jenkins.

"My son was a good kid, I just want him to be remembered as a good person," Jackson said.

Jackson also told us his son was a father and leaves behind five children.

"One, three, five and two teenagers…having those conversations with them the past couple of hours have been really, really tough," Jackson said.

We are working to get more details from investigators.



