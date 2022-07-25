Man reported missing from Jonesboro, police say

article

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen early Monday morning at a home in Jonesboro.

Keeyon Williams was reported missing at around 1:30 a.m. from the 8800 block of Lexington Drive in Jonesboro.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Williams is described as a 40-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and is 6-foot-1. They were last seen wearing a peach shirt with tennis shoes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.





