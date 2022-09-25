Man recovering after early-morning shooting on Edgewood Avenue, police say

Atlanta police said a man is recovering after being shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning on Edgewood Avenue.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers met the 34-year-old victim at a hospital after receiving a report of someone shot at 339 Edgewood Avenue.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 a.m., police said. The address matches the one listed for Our Bar ATL.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.