Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter

A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant.

Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.

The warrant said he pushed the poll worker's hand away when she tried to block the machine.

The warrant also claims Hunt slapped a voter.

Hunt faces multiple charges, including interference with poll officers and interference with primaries and elections.

It's not clear why Hunt was allegedly recording the voting machines.