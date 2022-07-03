Man 'purposefully' crashes truck at gas station before shooting himself in head, deputies say

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said a man was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly crashed his car intentionally before he shot himself in the head. Authorities said multiple bystanders were injured.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday at an Exxon station off of Ga. Highway 101 in Dallas.

The preliminary investigation indicates a GMC Sierra was moving south on the highway before the driver "purposefully" drove off the road and through a sign. Investigators said the truck struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the store, including the gas pumps.

Deputies said the driver allegedly brandished a handgun when bystanders went to check on him. Witnesses told investigators the man shot himself in the head. The man was immediately treated and rushed to an Atlanta area hospital when first responders got to the gas station. Authorities said Sunday afternoon he was in critical condition.

Multiple people other were injured at the gas station, but deputies said none of their injuries appeared life-threatening.

Law enforcement has not identified the man. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is investigating the car crash and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, send investigators a message on the Paulding Sheriff mobile app or call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.