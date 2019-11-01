Man preaching from bible attacked with stiletto heel

A 79-year-old man reading aloud from a bible aboard a subway train was attacked by another passenger with the heel of a stiletto.

Video of the bloody incident was shared online. It shows a person – wearing one shoe and holding the other – swing at the man and threaten him repeatedly.

At one point, the person in the video says “You better get the f*** out my m************ face or I’ll bust your head open.”

The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at around 10:15 am on the southbound No. 2 train in the Times Square area.

Other videos show multiple passengers helping the injured man and holding tissues to his head wound. Yelling is heard in the background.

Police responded to a 911 call about the assault. The man was taken to New York University hospital in stable condition where he reportedly received 30 stitches.

The NYPD wants to find the assailant.

They describe the individual as female, black, with a dark complexion, about 6'1 " tall with brown eyes and long, red hair.

She was wearing a beige jacket and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.