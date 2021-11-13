Man pointed pistol at people at Waffle House in Conyers, police say

article

Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at people at the Waffle House in Conyers last month.

Phabian Harp pulled out that pistol shortly after 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 16, the Conyers Police Department said.

The 35-year-old is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He may be driving a brown Ford F-350 with Georgia tag TBC7987.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-TIPS.

