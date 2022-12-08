Man pleads guilty to murders of Cobb County deputies

The man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies pleaded guilty to their murders on Thursday.

Christopher Golden pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault in the September killing of deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr., according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady. Two consecutive life sentences without parole, plus 55 years.

Broady said he was prepared to seek the death penalty, but spoke with the families of the victims. He said the plea avoided putting families through the ordeal of hearings and a trial.

"We made the mutual decision to complete the criminal case through a plea," Broady said.

Golden and Christopher Cook were arrested in connection to the shooting. Golden was charged with both murders and Cook faces theft by taking.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said his office will be relieved to see the accused killer behind bars, but said the sense of loss still feels fresh.

"Three months ago, our lives were forever changed. It’s an emotional day for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, for the team of deputies who were on the scene, and all of those who served with and knew Deputies Marshall Ervin and Jonathan Koleski.

"We are grateful to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office and DA Flynn Broady for ensuring justice was served and this evil man will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

"Our hearts still hurt. But tonight we will sleep a little sounder now that this portion of the case is behind us.

"Through the grace of God and the love and support of the community, the families of Jon and Marshall – both blood and blue – will become stronger in the broken places."

Law enforcement arrested Cook and Golden after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours at Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive near Marietta.

Owens said deputies were serving a warrant at Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive when a vehicle drove up. That’s when Owens said shots were fired.

Owens said the deputies were able to radio in the shooting to dispatchers. Both deputies died from their injuries.