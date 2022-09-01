Man pleads guilty in fatal Canton bar fight

article

A Pickens County man will spend at least 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly bar fight in Canton.

Gary Matthew Allen, 34, of Jasper, plead guilty on August 19 to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Leon Danzis in 2019.

According to prosecutors, Allen punched the 48-year-old Danzis in the face at the Canton Icehouse, causing Danzis to fall onto the concrete floor, where Allen punched him in the face a second time. The assault was captured on surveillance video.

Danzis died shortly after arriving at the hospital from blunt force trauma to the head.

"Determining the ‘why’ of Mr. Allen’s actions that night is virtually impossible when you consider the level of his intoxication at the time of the assault. While the defendant’s memory of the event appears to be foggy, surveillance video provides a clearer picture of what actually occurred, showing the defendant blindsiding Mr. Danzis, striking him twice in the face, leading to a tragic and needless loss of life," said Deputy Chief ADA Ivey, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced Allen to 20 years, with the first 15 years to serve in prison. During probation, Allen must complete 200 hours of community service and may have no alcohol, drugs, or firearms. As part of the plea deal, Allen must submit to a substance abuse assessment and follow all recommended treatment. He is also forbidden to have contact with the victim’s family.

