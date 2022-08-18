Man on 'bender' leads officers on high-speed chase, Duluth police say

Police in Duluth say they arrested a man who told investigators he was fleeing from officers because he was on one last "bender" before going into rehab.

The Duluth Police Department posted video of the chase to its Facebook page on Thursday. It shows the 34-year-old man speeding past a cruiser.

That officer turned on his lights and siren, attempting to pull over the driver, but he continued down the road. Eventually, the man drover over a stop stick before police say officers boxed in the car.

The man was taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a meth pipe. That’s when the man admitted to officers he was on that last "bender" before heading to rehab.

The man, whose name was not released, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, DUI-drugs, reckless driving and various traffic violations related to the pursuit.