Villa Rica apartment shooting: Man, 24, wanted in deadly double killing

article

Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man as the main suspect in a deadly double shooting at a Villa Rica apartment complex.

The Villa Rica Police Department says that a warrant is out for the arrest of 24-year-old Campris Tyrique Hill charging him with murder and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from a shooting on March 2 at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard.

Police say of the victims was taken to a nearby fire department. A separate victim was inside an apartment when officers arrived.

Medics rushed both victims to nearby hospitals for treatment. One victim, identified as 24-year-old Alvin Doby, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. His identity and status are not known at this time.

If you have any information about Hill's location or about the shooting, please call detectives at (678) 840-1317 or the Carroll Co Sheriff’s Office.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE