Man killed overnight by police in Athens, GBI investigating

In the early hours of Aug. 11, Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a report of an armed individual in the vicinity of Lexington Road and Gaines School Road. The incident, which occurred around 1:20 a.m., reportedly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the responding officers.

According to the GBI, a person called to report a man with a "machine gun" was waving it around. When officers responded, they spotted 26-year-old Marquavious Sims near a Verizon storenear Lexington Road and Gaines School Road. He then reportedly ran across the road and into a parking lot of a QuickTrip.

The GBI says that Sims allegedly turned and fired at pursuing officers and two officers returned fire, hitting Sims multiple times. Officers provided medical assistance until EMTs arrived. Sims was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sims' body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Clarke County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No officers were harmed during the encounter.