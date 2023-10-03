Man killed on Sunday after allegedly pulling gun on Clayton County police officer

A man is dead after being shot by a Clayton County Police Department officer on Oct. 1.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a CCPD officer was near Kendrick Road in Jonesboro when he saw 35-year-old Richard Preston Johnson of McDonough motioning his hand towards the officer as if he were pointing a gun at him.

The officer began approaching Johnson, but the man ran away. The officer then chased Johnson behind a house where Johnson reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired his gun, hitting Johnson, according to the GBI.

Johnson was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI was called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when a police officer has been involved in a shooting.

The GBI will turn its findings over to the Clayton County District Attorney for review after the investigation is complete.

The officer has not been identified.