Man killed in house fire in Bowdon

An early morning fire in Bowdon leaves a man dead.

Carroll County firefighters say someone inside the home on Poplar Street called 911 saying it was on fire. When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to pull a man in his 30's from the house. They spent 45 minutes trying to save his life, even temporarily managing to regain a pulse. But when the helicopter landed to bring him to the hospital, the victim slipped away.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Firefighter put out the blaze. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.