Man killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, police say

Atlanta police say a man was killed after being struck by a car while walking along the Downtown Connector.

Police said the crash happened near Courtland Street Downtown. Officers are still searching for the driver that struck the man.

Police said they're looking for a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run can contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.