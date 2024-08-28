Man killed by hit-and-run driver in College Park, police seek driver

On Tuesday night, a hit-and-run incident occurred in College Park, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old male pedestrian, according to the College Park Police Department.

Police officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Old National Highway and Godby Road at approximately 9:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground, unresponsive. Despite their efforts to perform CPR until Fire & Rescue personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and Georgia State Patrol also responded to the location.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a black SUV traveling northbound on Old National Highway. The driver of the SUV fled the scene before police arrived, and their identity remains unknown.

Georgia State Patrol is currently conducting an investigation into the fatal incident. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information regarding the incident to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the College Park Tip Line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).