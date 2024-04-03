Man killed during fight on Ivy Birch Way, Gwinnett County police say

article

A man is dead after a fight at a home in the 3200 block of Ivy Birch Way in Buford, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

GCPD says officers responded to a "trouble unknown" call at 1:45 a.m. The caller stated she heard loud noises and someone "grunting" for help.

Upon arrival, officers were able to get the occupants of the home to come to the door. They noticed one of them looked like he had been in a physical fight. They detained the occupants and then checked the house. Inside, they located a man's body.

Detectives believe there was an argument between the occupants of the home that turned into a physical fight. They are interviewing the person they believe to be the suspect in the incident.

Police say they are not looking for anyone outside the home. The victim's name will be released after next-of-kin have been notified.