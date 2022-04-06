Man shot and killed by police on bridge over I-75 suspected of assaulting officer near Cumberland Mall

A man Cobb County police believe is connected to the assault of an officer near Cumberland Mall over the weekend was shot and killed along a bridge over I-75 Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, the deadly shooting happened around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop after police received a tip about a passenger in a Toyota Rav 4 traveling on the Chastain Road who matched the descriptions of the suspect.

"We have been working to take that subject into custody, and today we developed information on a vehicle that we believe he was inside," said Acting Cobb County Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer.

Chief Vanhoozer says someone shot at one of his officers on Sunday in the parking lot of the Cumberland Mall. The officer was not injured, but police made finding him a priority. The chief says they have not confirmed the identity of the man who they say pulled a gun Wednesday, but he matched the description and so did the pistol he allegedly produced.

"We have a very distinct handgun, the passenger in this vehicle that we stopped today does have a handgun in his hand and that gun was very unique. Had a very unique color," Chief Vanhoozer said.

A bridge over I-75 in Cobb County closed due a shooting investigation involving law enforcement. (Cobb County Department of Transportation)

Police say Cobb's Violent Crime Bureau, essentially their SWAT team, pulled the car over and that's when things went south.

"We take any act of violence against our community seriously. We investigate those with a lot of passion and energy and a lot of long, long nights," the chief said. "And that’s what the members of this department have been doing since Sunday."

The driver who was in the car with the passenger was not hit, but was taken in for questioning, according to police. No officers were injured during the fatal shooting. Authorities closed the Chastain Bridge Road for several hours as investigators analyzed the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation, Cobb County police said.

