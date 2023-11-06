Man killed at apartment complex near University Avenue, Metropolitan Parkway

A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

It happened around midnight at the Columbia at Capital View apartment complex on University Avenue near the intersection with Metropolitan Parkway.

At this time, police have not made any arrests. Detectives don't have a suspect description or motive for the crime.

Police say the victim was in his mid to late twenties and didn't live at the complex.

Multiple people showed up at the complex after the shooting and were visibly upset about the man's death.

