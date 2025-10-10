Man killed, another hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A shooting on Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard killed one man and injured another. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 20-year-old man died after being taken to the hospital on Thursday night. A 21-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said both people were shot in the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Thursday.



A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in critical condition.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, officers said.

While officers were investigating, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at a hospital for treatment. Police said they connected him to the shooting on Abernathy Boulevard.

The man is expected to recover, according to police.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.