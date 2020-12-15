Man killed, another hospitalized in SW Atlanta apartment gunfight

A deadly shootout inside a Southwest Atlanta apartment.

Police say late Monday night two men and a woman were inside the unit, which is located in the 21-hundred block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The men got into some kind of argument, things escalated and detectives say one of them pulled a gun and shot the other multiple times in the back. The woman then fired back at the gunman, killing him.

The woman loaded up the injured man and dropped him off at the hospital, before returning back to the apartment and calling 911. Police say she is cooperating with the investigation, but could still face charges.

Police rope off apartment building where shooting took place

The injured man was later transferred to Grady Memorial, where at last check he was in stable condition.

The names of everyone involved haven't been released. Detectives tell us they all appear to be in their late 20's to early 30's. The woman lives in the apartment, but investigators weren't sure if the same could be said about either or both of the men. Nor did police know what if any relationship all of the three might have with each other.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.