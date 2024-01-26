Expand / Collapse search
Man insists he doesn't smoke weed, Atlanta police find drugs in trunk

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
ATLANTA - A man from Alabama was recently arrested after Atlanta police officers found 35 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.

Police officers pulled over 34-year-old Lawrence Lindsey on Jan. 17 near Peachtree Road NE and East Shadowlawn Avenue for traffic violations.

When they approached the car, they could smell marijuana. However, Lindsey repeatedly insisted that he did not smoke weed and even tried to convince the officers that it was his air freshener they smelled.

Lawrence Lindsey

Even as the police officers prepared to search the trunk of the car, Lindsey asked the officers, "Does my car really smell like weed?"

When the officers opened the trunk, they discovered multiple bags filled with 35 pounds of marijuana.

Lindsey was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, failure to signal and brake light violation.