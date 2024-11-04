Man injured in stabbing incident near King Memorial MARTA Station

Police are investigating a stabbing near the King Memorial MARTA Station on Sunday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called out just after 8:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Decatur Street SE, near Hillard Street SE. That is where officers say they found a 44-year-old man with lacerations.

He was rushed by medics to an area hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say a verbal dispute led to a knife being pulled out and used.

The suspect and victim in this case have not been named.

It was not clear if the police had anyone in custody for the incident.

The case remains under investigation.