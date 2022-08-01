Man injured in possible I-85 road-rage shooting incident, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say that a possible road-rage shooting on I-85 ended in Atlantic Station with one person injured.

Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday around 12:13 a.m. when they say they responded to a person shot call near Atlantic Station at 361 17th St. NW.

According to the victim, he said that the shooting was related to a possible road rage incident with another driver that escalated along I-85.

The man was shot in his shoulder, but officials transported him to a local hospital stating that he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

There was no released information about the other driver involved or the identity of the victim.

An investigation is underway.

"Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light," Atlanta Police Department officials said.