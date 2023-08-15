Man injured in overnight shooting on Hank Aaron Drive in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who left a man hospitalized in serious condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

At around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of Hank Aaron Drive after a call reported finding a shell casing in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

While investigators were at the scene, they were informed by Grady Hospital that a man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Officials say they were able to connect the man to the shooting in the parking lot.

At this time, the victim is in serious condition. Investigators have not released his name.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.