Man injured during string of shootings in Atlanta speaks out

A man shot in northeast Atlanta Wednesday night is speaking out about the gun violence.

The 51-year-old contact supervisor was one of four people shot during 4 unrelated shootings in less than 2 hours Wednesday night.

The victim did not want to share his name for safety reasons.

He says he noticed a group of teens, eight males and one female, walking in a restricted construction zone on LaFrance Street in NE. When he asked them to leave, he says they responded with gunfire.

"I just told them the facility was not open to patrons. One of the guys said, you don't have to tell us once. I said okay. After that they pulled out guns and started shooting at me," the victim told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

The contracting supervisor says he was startled. He said bullets just started flying.

"It was about 15-20 shots and I dove toward my car. There were two shooters, shooting like glocks with an extended magazine on it," he described.

"They just kept shooting and running backwards," he recalled.

The 51-year-old father used his car as a shield and dodged most of the bullets, but one struck him in the hip. After emergency surgery, he will now have to learn to walk again.

He now worries about others in the area.

"They have to be more cognizant of their surroundings coming home. Make sure they lock their doors. It's scary because you've got these kids walking around with guns and family oriented people that are walking their dogs and jogging," the victim warned.

There is a bit of good news, the victim says Atlanta Police have great surveillance pictures of the shooters. The photos have yet to be released.

An investigation continues.

