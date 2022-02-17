Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 9:30 PM EST, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Pickens County
7
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 9:30 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County

Atlanta Police investigate string of shootings over 24 hour period

By
Published 
Updated 8:41PM
Atlanta Police Department
FOX 5 Atlanta

4 shootings within 24 hours, Atlanta Police investigate

Community and city leaders are calling for an end to gun violence in the wake of 4 shootings, one of which involved a 6-year-old, Wednesday night.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have their hands full as they investigate 4 shootings that took place in less than 2 hours. 

One of those shootings involved a 6-year-old and a gun.

The violence is disturbing to city and community leaders. The president of the Concerned Black Clergy says he is more than concerned.

"I told the chief, Chief Bryant, this is not just your problem. Atlanta needs to think of itself as a co-op. Thinking as a co-op, we all have ownership, so philanthropic Atlanta community and corporate Atlanta community must come in,' Rev. Shanan Jones advised.

On Wednesday at 7:01 p.m. Atlanta Police say a group of 8 teenagers pulled out a gun and shot a man who asked them not to trespass in a construction site.

At 7:46 p.m. police were called to Abner Place in NW where a woman was shot in the leg.

A few minutes later, on Delowe Drive, a man was shot in an apartment complex. Lastly, at 8:45 on Smith Street, a 6-year-old found a gun and shot himself in the hand.

POLICE: 6-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOOTS SELF IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA

"We are dealing with hopelessness. In our city we need to build circles. I loved what the mayor said he builds circles, not lines. That is the right approach," President of Concerned Black Clergy Rev. Shanan Jones emphasized.

Atlanta At-Large City Councilman Michael Bond agrees. He says the churches and community nonprofit partners need to get involved.

"The police aren't going to solve this. No one was deterred from shooting someone last night for fear of law enforcement. There has got to be a human and more direct response in our community block by block," Councilman Bond commented.

Concerned Black Clergy president says Atlanta must look inward to address our violence problem.

"Again, you are not going to out police this. You cannot lock your doors. You cannot leave the city of Atlanta and go create a Buckhead community and run away from it," Rev Jones reiterated.

Atlanta Police have not made any arrests in three of the four shootings.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE