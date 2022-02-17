Atlanta Police investigate string of shootings over 24 hour period

Atlanta Police have their hands full as they investigate 4 shootings that took place in less than 2 hours.

One of those shootings involved a 6-year-old and a gun.

The violence is disturbing to city and community leaders. The president of the Concerned Black Clergy says he is more than concerned.



"I told the chief, Chief Bryant, this is not just your problem. Atlanta needs to think of itself as a co-op. Thinking as a co-op, we all have ownership, so philanthropic Atlanta community and corporate Atlanta community must come in,' Rev. Shanan Jones advised.

On Wednesday at 7:01 p.m. Atlanta Police say a group of 8 teenagers pulled out a gun and shot a man who asked them not to trespass in a construction site.

At 7:46 p.m. police were called to Abner Place in NW where a woman was shot in the leg.

A few minutes later, on Delowe Drive, a man was shot in an apartment complex. Lastly, at 8:45 on Smith Street, a 6-year-old found a gun and shot himself in the hand.

POLICE: 6-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOOTS SELF IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA

"We are dealing with hopelessness. In our city we need to build circles. I loved what the mayor said he builds circles, not lines. That is the right approach," President of Concerned Black Clergy Rev. Shanan Jones emphasized.

Atlanta At-Large City Councilman Michael Bond agrees. He says the churches and community nonprofit partners need to get involved.

"The police aren't going to solve this. No one was deterred from shooting someone last night for fear of law enforcement. There has got to be a human and more direct response in our community block by block," Councilman Bond commented.

Concerned Black Clergy president says Atlanta must look inward to address our violence problem.

"Again, you are not going to out police this. You cannot lock your doors. You cannot leave the city of Atlanta and go create a Buckhead community and run away from it," Rev Jones reiterated.

Atlanta Police have not made any arrests in three of the four shootings.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE