Police: 6-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta

Police are investigating the shooting of a 6-year-old Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Smith Street after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a 6-year-old child with a gunshot wound to their hand.

Medics transported the child to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

