Man injured after being crushed inside trash truck in Atlanta

A man is recovering in the hospital after being accidentally crushed inside a trash truck on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to officials, the man was believed to be sleeping inside a dumpster when a sanitation crew unknowingly emptied it into their truck. As the compacting process began, workers heard moaning from inside the truck and quickly stopped the machinery.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and used specialized equipment to free the man, who suffered serious injuries to his legs. Business owners nearby described the rescue as extraordinary yet sensitive, grateful that the sanitation workers spotted the man in time to prevent a more tragic outcome.

Witnesses described hearing screams of the man from inside the truck and say he was not clothed when removed.

Waste Management released a statement:

WM is committed to the safety of our drivers and the communities we serve. This morning, one of our commercial trucks picked up a container as part of his normal route and dumped the contents into the truck. During the process a person (possibly seeking shelter) was discovered. Local authorities were contacted and were able to remove the individual from the truck. The individual suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. This event is under investigation and we are working with local authorities. For further questions, please contact the Atlanta Police Department.

What's next:

The man remains hospitalized, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of North Highland Avenue.