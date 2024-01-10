Expand / Collapse search
Man in wheelchair accused of stealing $4.5K from Gwinnett gaming machine

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man in a wheelchair is wanted in Gwinnett County for stealing $4,500 from a gaming machine.

Gwinnett County police say the thief entered the SportsTime Bar & Grille on Satellite Road around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 3.

He reportedly used a key to open a gaming machine and stole $4,500 in cash.

The possible suspect is a man between 30 and 40 years old. It is believed he has a prosthetic leg and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.