Man in suspected stolen vehicle shot in Bibb County by sheriff's deputy

A man was shot by Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday morning around 11 a.m., according to a news release.

The sheriff's office says a deputy attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle detected by the Flock Safety surveillance system.

The occupants of the vehicle attempted to run away and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Deputies returned fire and the person was struck in the arm.

Paramedics responded to the scene and he was transported to a medical facility for treatment. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Office will also conduct an internal investigation.