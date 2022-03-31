Man hospitalized in shooting outside northeast Atlanta gentleman's club

article

A 25-year-old man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a northeast Atlanta gentleman's club early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened short after 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Allure Gentleman's Club on the 2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road

Detectives tell FOX 5 the victim arrived at the CVS on the same street with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Across the street from the pharmacy, police found a crashed white sedan. Investigators believe the car is connected to the incident but have not said if it is the victim's car.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

