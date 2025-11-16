Man hospitalized after shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police say a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after he was found shot at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to 490 Fairburn Road SW around 10:11 p.m. and found the man alert, conscious, and breathing with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance for treatment.

What we don't know:

Unanswered questions include what sparked the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified, what type of weapon was used, whether security cameras captured the incident, and if investigators recovered evidence at the scene.

What's next:

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to begin determining what led up to the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing.