Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Atlanta apartment

A man was shot multiple times at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday evening.

Officers were called out shortly before 9 p.m. to the Country Oaks apartments located in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was described as alert, conscious, and breathing, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.