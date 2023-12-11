Man hit, killed by MARTA train at East Point station

MARTA police are investigating a fatal incident in which they say a man was hit by a train at the East Point MARTA station.

Officials disrupted rail service late Monday afternoon after they say a man fell onto the northbound tracks at the station.

The victim has not been identified.

Passengers are being advised to take the bus from College Park to Lakewood, or use rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. MARTAConnect is available for discounted rides.