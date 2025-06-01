Man with history of indecent exposure arrested again for exposing himself at local grocery store

article

Riverdale police arrested a man they say exposed his private parts in public at a local grocery store.

Witnesses described the suspect as intentionally exposing himself in the presence of shoppers and conducting a lewd act with his male genitalia.

Upon arrival, an RPD sergeant spotted the suspect attempting to flee the scene on foot. After a brief chase, the suspect was safely taken into custody without further incident.

The individual, identified as Ulysees Seabrook, was found to have active warrants for violation of probation stemming from previous offenses. Further investigation revealed that Seabrook has a documented history of prior arrests for indecent exposure.

Seabrook has been charged with public indecency, obstruction of law enforcement, and violation of probation.