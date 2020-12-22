Man gunned down outside SW Atlanta bus depot, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening around the Greyhound Bus Depot in Southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to 232 Forsyth Street where they found an adult male who had been shot. Officers and Grady EMS provided medical treatment to the male before he was transported to Grady Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Their identity has not yet been released.

According to investigators, the man had gotten into an argument with an unknown suspect before shots were were fired outside the bus depot. The suspect fled on foot and has not been located.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Atlanta Police.

