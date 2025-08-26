Man wanted for gas station murder arrested at YFN Lucci concert, police say

article

The Brief A man wanted for a deadly gas station shooting in June is in custody after police say he was caught at YFN Lucci's concert. Investigators say Daquonta Hunter was spotted at the show, which happened over the weekend at State Farm Arena. Hunter is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and more.



A man who police say was wanted for a deadly shooting in June is in custody after police say he was caught at YFN Lucci's concert at State Farm Arena.

Daquonta Hunter is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and more.

The backstory:

On the night of June 11, Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at a gas station at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Gordon Terrace SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know:

Officials say on Aug. 23, an off-duty Atlanta police officer working at the concert was flagged down by someone who recognized Hunter.

The officers were able to take Hunter in without incident.

He is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.