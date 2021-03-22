Man found shot in car at NW Atlanta gas station

article

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital in northwest Atlanta.

Officials told FOX 5 they found the victim shot in a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after midnight Monday.

Investigators say they believe someone walked up to the car and shot the unnamed victim.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.