Man found dead in yard of East Point residence

A man was found shot to death in the yard of an East Point home on Monday evening.

Officers responded to 2900 Laurel Ridge Way off Washington Road after receiving a call about a person being shot.

According to the East Point Police Department, officers found the man in the side yard of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced him dead.

The name of the man has not been released.

No suspects have been identified.

The East Point Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the case.