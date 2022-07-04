Man found dead in vehicle in Midtown, police say

Atlanta police are working to learn what led to a man being found dead in a car on Monday morning in Midtown.

Officers went at 8:30 a.m. to Spring Street and found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle, according to an official statement.

He was unconscious and Grady Hospital paramedics pronounced him dead.

Investigators couldn't find any obvious signs of trauma and the Fulton County Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.