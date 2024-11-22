Man found dead behind DeKalb County Waffle House

article

Police are working to learn what led to the death of a man whose body was found behind a DeKalb County Waffle House early Friday morning.

Officers tell FOX 5 that the body was discovered shortly before 1 a.m. in the woods behind the restaurant on the 5900 block of Memorial Drive.

Officials say there was no obvious sign of foul play at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of the man's death.

Investigators have not released the man's identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.