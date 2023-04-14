Man found dead at northeast Atlanta motel

article

The death of a man is under investigation at the Cheshire Motor Inn.

Officers were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Friday to 1865 Cheshire Bridge Road NE for a report of a "person down" call to 911. Atlanta Police say officers found the 54-year-old man, who was not conscious or breathing, inside one of the motel rooms.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A man was found dead at a northeast Atlanta motel on April 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives were called out to try to scene due to the nature of the death.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately known.

The man’s identity has not been released.